Bill Belichick shoves cameraman to prevent getting celebration meme shot after Super Bowl victory (Video)

Bill Belichick shoves cameraman to prevent getting celebration meme shot after Super Bowl victory (Video)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not interested in letting a cameraman step into his shot celebrating the team’s 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII, and he made sure to let the guy know about it.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal to cut the Patriots’ lead to a touchdown with only a few seconds remaining, and the Patriots were getting ready to celebrate.

An opportunistic cameraman got up in Belichick’s grill, and the Patriots head coach sent a message about that. Belichick literally shoved the guy out of the way on the sideline.

BB was caught on the jumbotron, it appears.

