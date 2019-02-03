Bill Belichick shoves cameraman to prevent getting celebration meme shot after Super Bowl victory (Video)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not interested in letting a cameraman step into his shot celebrating the team’s 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII, and he made sure to let the guy know about it.
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal to cut the Patriots’ lead to a touchdown with only a few seconds remaining, and the Patriots were getting ready to celebrate.
An opportunistic cameraman got up in Belichick’s grill, and the Patriots head coach sent a message about that. Belichick literally shoved the guy out of the way on the sideline.
BB was caught on the jumbotron, it appears.
