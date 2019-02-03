Look: Bill Belichick's hot girlfriend Linda Holliday stuns at Super Bowl Week, Media Day

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are the two most popular people in Atlanta right now for Super Bowl LIII Week, and while they may not be enjoying themselves among the rest of the masses at Magic City, it’s safe to say they have a good chance to win their sixth championship rings, respectively.

Frankly, there isn’t much that Belichick hasn’t accomplished. He has won enough Super Bowl rings to fill up an entire hand with the bling, and he also has a beautiful girlfriend.

BB has been dating Linda Holliday for a few years now. Here’s a photo of the two of them from the Kentucky Derby last year.

Holliday, of course, traveled to Atlanta in support of Belichick. She was spotted at Super Bowl Opening Night at State Farm Arena on Monday. Check out how she was seen in close proximity to Belichick, seated on her phone, adjacent to him.

She’s a stunner.