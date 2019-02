NFL Viewing Picks for Super Bowl Sunday, 02/03/2019

All Times Eastern

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Super Bowl Weekend — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — CBS, noon

Tony Goes to the Super Bowl — CBS, 1 p.m.

The Super Bowl Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Kickoff Show — CBS, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, approximately 10 p.m.

Super Bowl Today Post Game Show — CBS Sports Network, approximately 10:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LIII, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams — CBS/Westwood One Radio

CBS — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson//Jay Feely (kicking analyst)//Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan/Kurt Warner/Mike Holmgren//Tony Boselli (field analyst)//Ed Werder