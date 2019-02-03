Nickell Robey-Coleman screwed by awful pass interference penalty in Super Bowl (Video)

There was a lot of talk about Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman heading into Super Bowl LII.

Robey-Coleman got away with what looked to be a pass interference penalty late in the NFC title game, resulting in the Saints kicking a field goal, and going on to lose in overtime. He then bragged how he wasn’t flagged for it — admitting it was a penalty.

As such, there was a lot of talk about how the Super Bowl would be officiated — and if there’d be a “makeup call,” or if the way Robey-Coleman played was called tight. Apparently it was. NRC was called for a “helmet-to-helmet” hit on one particular play in the first half. The problem was that it was neither.

Textbook hit at every level of football by Robey-Coleman. SMH NFL refs pic.twitter.com/KHSOUc1wYs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 3, 2019

They don’t call Robey-Coleman-Coleman for the flagrant hit last week but for a perfect defensive play now? — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) February 3, 2019

Another blown call by the officials.