Rapper Travis Scott falls off stage performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII (Video)

Hit rapper Travis Scott lit the stage up at halftime of Super Bowl LIII, bringing fans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome to their feet, along with Big Boi and Maroon 5/Adam Levine.

Scott went nuts rapping in a form-fitting outfit with a hat — and plenty of bling/jewelry on. He was running around from side to side, and had fans going nuts in the pit.

At one point, Scott was even rapping so hard that he actually walked to the edge of the stage, and then ended up falling into the masses. Check out this crazy video clip.

Wow, watch out below.

