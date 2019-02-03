Super Bowl 2019: How to Watch Patriots vs Rams Live Stream Online Free

The L. A rams have found their way to the Super Bowl LIII, where they will compete with New England’s Patriots. Below are available gadgets to watch the Super Bowl game, live on Super Bowl Sunday.

The coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Belichick would try to be the oldest to win a Super Bowl, also McVay, the Patriots coach will aspire to be the youngest. Jarred Goff and Todd Gurley of the Rams’ and Tom Bradley and Sony Michel of the Patriots would be playing attack on either sides of the pitch.

Some people said the Patriots would not make it this year, but they have been proven wrong. Tom Brady is aiming for his sixth Super Bowl title and his fifth-career Super Bowl MVP. Belichick and Brady would surely come for us all. In order to qualify, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs, a situation which seemed impossible all year, but experience overcomes.

The Ram’s are attempting to do something similar to what the Eagles did last season, defeated the Patriots. The Rams are termed one of NFL’s best teams, with extremely talented players such as Brandin cooks and Robert Woods as attack, Aqib Talib and John Johnson on defense.

The Super Bowl can be watched on CBS or on connected apps, and here’s how.

WAYS OF WATCHING THE SUPER BOWL LIII

What to watch: Los Angeles Rams VS New England Patriots

Where to watch: Mercedes Benz stadium, Atlanta

When to watch: Sunday February 3rd, 2019

Time: 6:30pm, ET

TV: CBS

Broadcaster: Tony Romo (color commentator) , Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Evan Washburn and Tracy wolfson (sideline reporters)

National anthem: Gladys knight

Half time show: Maroon 5

Stream online: CBS all Access, CBSSports.Com (try it for free)

There are various ways of watching the game, they include:

Android

Windows

IOS

Vizio

Amazon tablets

Or it can be seen via:

Amazon fire

Apple TV

Android TV

Roku

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox one

Fubo TV (try for free)

NFL game pass, though can only be used after midnight

THE MATCHUP

In the morning of Friday, the Rams were 2.5-point dogs, but they have succeeded through worse situations. They wouldn’t have to be exposed to the cold of Fox borough , as the game is to be played at an impartial location People are learning not to bet against the patriots, because those who do, are usually disappointed.

A game between Jared Goff and Tom Brady is particularly interesting. Michel and Brady have given the team support. While Michel’s fellow Georgia Alum has had an excellent season, Gurley may or may not be having one. If Gurley isn’t fit, C. J Anderson would be used as a substitute, and so far has had a good postseason. The Patriots have shown themselves to be a stronghold, and so the Rams would require a good start.