UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The King is not dead yet – Jose Aldo turned in another stellar performance last night, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,040

Gate: N/A

Jose Aldo: $280,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Oliveira: $260,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Moraes: $212,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Demian Maia: $192,000 ($86,000 to show, $86,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Alves: $116,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Assuncao: $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Markus Perez: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Livia Renata Souza: $31,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Frota for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mara Romero Borella: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Said Nurmagomedov: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rogerio Bontorin: $26,900 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,400 from Bibulatov for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

David Teymur: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruick: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Geraldo de Freitas: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Ledet: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Ramas: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lyman Good: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Hernandez: $17,500 (($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Bibulatov: $17,100 ($17,000 to show, $3,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Junior Albini: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Taila Santos: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Colares: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Frota: $9,500 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)