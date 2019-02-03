Video: Julian Edelman, Tom Brady emotionally hug it out and exchanged words after Super Bowl LIII win

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman have hooked up for some big plays in past playoff games, and on Sunday, it was time for TB12 to actually share the spotlight with his good buddy.

Brady and Edelman connected 10 times for 141 yards in the game, which was good enough for him to win Super Bowl MVP honors.

The two hugged it out on the field after the game, surrounded by reporters, and they shared some emotional words. There were some “I love yous” exchanged.

The Brady-Edelman bromance "I love you bro" pic.twitter.com/8ERqfQ4KkA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 4, 2019

We wonder what the two had to say after the win, in a game the Pats controlled, and never lost their edge.