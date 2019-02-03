WWE Capitalizes On Widely Panned Super Bowl With Impressive 'Halftime Heat' Viewership Numbers

Super Bowl LIII is officially in the books, and if last year’s iteration of the annual winter event is one to remember, this year’s version might be one to forget.

The New England Patriots defeated The Los Angeles Rams in a game which saw zero touchdown passes, only one rushing touchdown, and a final score of just 13-3 in favor of New England.

To help draw eyes on its NXT brand, WWE wisely held a Halftime Heat Network special during half time of the Super Bowl, and it featured the team of Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Ricochet defeating the team of Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.

The match, which you can watch in full in the above video player, was filled with expected, non-stop action, and the finish saw Velveteen Dream hit Adam Cole with a massive top rope flying elbow drop to score the pin fall victory. The action was called by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Vic Joseph.

While Maroon 5 was busy playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl, the stars of NXT were performing live from the WWE Performance Center, and the special bout aired via WWE.com, WWE Network and was streamed across WWE’s social platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

As of this writing, the Twitter stream of the Halftime Heat event has taken in nearly 150,000 views, the YouTube stream has taken in 800,000 views, and the Facebook stream has taken in 580,000 views, making the special a big success with over 1.5 million views and counting. To boot, these numbers do not count the amount of viewers who tuned into the show via WWE.com and the WWE Network, which was the stream most heavily promoted by the company. It’s worth noting WWE began the streams earlier in the day on Sunday and included a marathon of NXT content leading up to the Halftime Heat live match.

Of course viewership for the Super Bowl will dominate the night, as expected, but WWE pulling in over a million views across its social media platforms, and piggybacking off such a major, mainstream event, has to be considered both a good look and win for WWE.