WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Returning To The Ring On 'Raw', Big Matches Set For 'Smackdown', Main Roster Stars At 'Halftime Heat'

One week removed from the Royal Rumble PPV, and with the road to WrestleMania 35 officially underway, WWE is ramping up its television game this week and has announced some big segments and matches for both Raw and Smackdown Live.

On the red brand, WWE has announced Jeff Jarrett will be competing in a match on Raw for the very first time since 1999, when Double J faces Elias. It was also announced that former New Age Outlaw Road Dogg will be in Jeff Jarrett’s corner for the match.

Also on Raw this week, Stephanie McMahon has invited Smackdown Live star Becky Lynch to appear on the show, as Lynch prepares to face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35.

Yeah, tell her thanks but I was coming anyway. https://t.co/LSm6OEMY2N — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 2, 2019

WWE has also announced that Finn Balor will challenge Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Title on Raw this week, and Kurt Angle will appear to address his future in the company.

Over on the blue brand, WWE has announced three big matches will be taking place on Smackdown Live. In singles competition, Jeff Hardy will be facing Daniel Bryan in a non-title match, coming on the heels of the announcement that Bryan will be defending his Title inside the Chamber at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

Also on Smackdown Live this week, Randy Orton and Mustafa Ali will compete in a singles match as they also gear up for the Chamber match this month, and in tag team action, the newly formed duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev will face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Main Roster Stars At ‘Halftime Heat’

WWE will be presenting ‘Halftime Heat’ today during halftime of the Super Bowl, and in six man tag team action NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole will face Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. It appears as if main roster stars will be in attendance for the match airing live on WWE Network from the Performance Center, as seen below:

Get ready for @WWENXT to make history on @WWE #HalftimeHeat tonight with a LIVE STREAM of some of your favorite #WWENXT matches beginning at 2 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/k9zrkZelyg — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019

‘Halftime Heat’ will also be streamed live via WWE’s social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube, and the bout will be called by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Vic Joseph.

With regards to Kurt Angle’s appearance on Raw this week, it remains unknown what Angle will have to say, but online speculation is that he might be announcing his in-ring retirement. Towards the end of 2018, when Angle took a “mandated vacation” in the Raw storylines, it was reported that he was taking time off to train for an in-ring return, so it’s also possible Angle could be announcing a final run that could culminate in a match at WrestleMania.