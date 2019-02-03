Your Daily Cartoon: NFL fans prepare their Super Bowl LIII squares

NFL fans know Super Bowl squares are serious business, as those, weekly picks pools and fantasy football are really the only current accepted form of legal sports gambling right now.

In other countries, wagering on games using sportsbooks is perfectly acceptable. Many venues actually allow fans to bet live from their seats. American sportsbooks, however, don’t offer much for options in that regard, but T-Mobile Arena does offer that option.

For now, fans around the rest of the country are doing the finishing touches on their squares and pools — as you can see below.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]