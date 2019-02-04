Anthony Davis adds Bucks, Clippers to trade list (excludes Boston)

The Rich Paul comedy hour rolls on. Here’s the latest from Woj:

The Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers are among the teams on that new extended list, according to sources. The Bucks haven’t inquired about a Davis trade, sources say, and their roster composition makes the pathway to a deal extremely difficult.

The Knicks recently made an offer to the Pelicans that included Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded last week to Dallas, but were rejected by New Orleans, sources said.

The Clippers also haven’t made an offer, according to sources, and are thought to be holding on to cap space and assets for summer free agency.

The new list doesn’t include the Boston Celtics, league sources said. The Celtics are unable to trade for Davis until July 1 as long as Kyrie Irving is on the team’s roster.