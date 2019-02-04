Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy kicked out of Super Bowl LIII (Video)

It’s no secret that there’s been an ongoing war between the NFL and Barstool Sports.

The company’s founder, Dave Portnoy, has made how he feels about the league quite clear. Portnoy has held a number of “emergency press conferences” over the years, critiquing how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has handled his approach to business.

Not only that, Portnoy and Barstool once made the famous blue Goodell clown t-shirt, which has been worn by fans and players/coaches around the league.

There are now 2 NFL head coaches who wore the @nflcommish Roger Goodell clown shirt in public. pic.twitter.com/Pm9GXBUcnF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2019

Portnoy did manage to sneak into Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, wearing a disguise to hide his face, but he was eventually escorted out by security, as you can see here.

Full video of @stoolpresidente being arrested at the Super Bowl #FREEPORTNOY pic.twitter.com/YeeNXsrIrZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2019

Update: He was kicked out of the Patriots’ official afterparty as well.