How To Maximize Your Workout Programs

If you’re a very busy person but still squeeze time to go to the gym, you want to make the most out of every workout session you have. Some people would say that they’re not achieving their desired results even if they work out regularly and spend long hours in the gym. You don’t want to experience the same.

The best approach is to work out harder and smarter. The quality of your workout isn’t based on how long you’re exercising, but it’s about intensity and muscle gains. To help you achieve this, here are some ways on how you can maximize your workouts:

Perform high-intensity workouts

High-intensity training (HIT) workouts have gained so much popularity in the fitness world since it’s very effective in burning stubborn fat in no time. HIT workouts can either be done using body weights, dumbbells or kettlebells. These types of exercises are usually compound exercises that target multiple muscle groups in the body, thus amplifying your metabolism resulting in fat loss and muscle gain. Fitness Achieve provides programs for maximum fat loss.

Don’t forget to warm up and cool down too

You might be thinking that performing the entire workout routine should be your main priority. This myth makes people neglect warm up and cool down exercises. Warm up exercises are essential in preventing any injuries during the entire workout. It also engages the muscles by making them flexible and not stiff. These exercises can also loosen up the joints as well. Warming up before your workout will increase your muscle efficiency during the entire duration of the exercises.

Cool down, on the other hand, is also necessary for proper recovery after your workout. It prevents the lactic acid formation which usually results in delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Experiencing DOMS will hinder your consistency and progress in the gym.

Introduce variation in your workout program

If you’re already working out for quite some time, you might notice that your gains are getting less and less. This means that you’ve reached your plateau. Introducing variation by performing different exercises every workout or switching your routine every 3-4 weeks will prevent your muscles from getting used to your workouts.

You might also explore other activities like martial arts. Aside from self-defense, a lot of people are doing martial arts because it’s a total body workout which improves your cardio, strength, endurance, and flexibility. It also provides martial arts enthusiasts with better mental health and discipline.

Focus on your diet

You’ve heard of the sayings “Weight loss is 70% diet and 30% exercise” and “Abs are made in the kitchen.” These hold true especially if you want to reap the maximum benefits of your workout. Your best friend will be protein and loading up with food that’s high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals will provide you good fuel that’ll make your training performance a whole lot better. Food rich in protein is essential for your muscle recovery and building. Avoid processed food products. Make sure that you have a daily serving of good fat and carbs that will provide you energy during your exercise.

Timing on when to eat before and after exercise will help you maximize your workout as well. It is best to eat one to two hours before working out to give your body enough time to digest and absorb the food. Eat food that’s rich in carbs before your workout.

It’s best to eat right after your workout since your metabolism is still at its highest peak.

Lift weights

Some myth will tell you that lifting weights will make you bigger and bulkier. Although this is partly true, you’re not a bodybuilder who uses supplements and do loading phases to achieve a bulky shape. Lifting weights will tone your muscles and make them more efficient in burning fat. It’s said that people who incorporate lifting weights in their fitness program are still burning calories compared to those who don’t lift.

Get some rest

You don’t have to kill yourself in the gym every day to get maximum benefits in your routine. Having a rest day even once a week will allow your muscles to heal and recover from the strain of your workouts. If you want to keep moving, opt for light exercises like stretching or yoga during your rest day.

Conclusion:

Maximizing your workout program should be done in a holistic approach. Diet, exercise and rest are the key ingredients of a successful workout. A healthy lifestyle with a perfect balance of training, body recovery and a positive outlook will provide you maximum benefits in your workout program.