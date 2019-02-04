Look: Manny Machado's Super Bowl activity sparks rumors of him remaining with Dodgers

There was a time when it looked like a near-lock that slugger Manny Machado would not be donning a Dodgers uniform ever again.

Machado appearing to spike Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce in Game 4 of the World Series looked to be a dirty play, and after watching that, it didn’t appear as if we’d believe that the team would even be pushing to bring him back over the winter.

But for whatever reason, it doesn’t appear many teams are in the mix for Machado’s services, and he could actually re-sign with the Dodgers.

Adding to those rumors was how hard Machado was rooting for the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He rocked a Todd Gurley jersey and made it clear he was rooting for LA.

It’s possible that Machado just may really not like the Patriots, or he was sending a message to the Dodgers about wanting to stay. We’ll soon find out.