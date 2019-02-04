Look: Sean McVay's hot girlfriend steals show at Super Bowl in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been sought after by plenty of women, given that he’s only 33 years of age, and he’s just living the life.

McVay lives not too far from Hollywood, so it’s no surprise that he’d be linked to models and hot celebrities in the Los Angeles area, given how many of them live in the vicinity.

His girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, is quite beautiful, though. She’s a model as fans that follow her on social media know. She posed in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Patriots squared off against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

She’s a stunner, that’s for sure, as these other photos show.

Wow.