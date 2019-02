Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 10 p.m.

PBC Collection: Santa Cruz vs. Avalos — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Colgate at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Florida A&M — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern — FS1, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Grambling — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Idaho — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Report — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Baylor at Texas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

The Beanpot, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Harvard vs. Boston College — NESN, 5 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Boston University — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

2019 Beanpot Preview Show — NESN, 5 p.m.

Beanpot Face-Off Live — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

West Ham United vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Football

The Alliance Begins, Part 1 — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

The Skill Code: The Playbook-Takeoff — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Rich Beem-Long Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Riga — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 22

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub (season premiere) — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit — Sportsnet One/Altitude/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN5/Fox Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Classics: Super Bowl LIII: New England vs. Los Angeles — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Toronto — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NHL Network/Fox Sports West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia — Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Plaxico Burress — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Maravich — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)