Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

eb 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball between Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City (vs Boston)

22 points, 1 3PT, 12 rebounds, 16 assists, 2 steals

Another game, another triple-double for Mr. Westbrook.

 

