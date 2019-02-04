Rob Gronkowski has funny quote about Bill Belichick's partying after Super Bowl win (Video)

There was a time when it seemed like no one in the NFL could put on a show/party like Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, but he does seem to have slowed down just a bit, over the past few seasons.

This could possibly be due to the fact that Gronk has been working through some ankle and back issues over the past season, so he’s been focused on his recovery. Still, with the team having won Super Bowl LIII, it’s no secret that Gronk will be partying it up over the next few days. So will head coach Bill Belichick, apparently, according to Gronkowski.

Bill said he's partying tonight and I ain't gonna let him out-party me. pic.twitter.com/CywUuHOb1p — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 4, 2019

This feels like it will be the final season in which Gronk suits up for the Patriots — or for any NFL team — so of course he’s going to enjoy it.