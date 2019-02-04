Backstage News On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch And Sasha Banks Dealing With Injuries

The WWE injury bug quite often bites at one time, and it appears as if it has nabbed several top WWE stars across the Raw and Smackdown Live brands.

Over the weekend, Royal Rumble match winners Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, along with Sasha Banks, missed WWE live events and are reportedly dealing with injuries.

AJ Styles also missed weekend WWE live events, but the reason for his absence has yet to be revealed. Most recently, Styles shot down rumors that he has signed a new WWE deal ahead of WrestleMania 35.

With regards to Seth Rollins, both Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio and Post Wrestling are reporting Rollins has been dealing with an injury since before his angle with Brock Lesnar began on Raw last week. Rollins was kept out of action over the weekend and will likely be kept out of the ring on Raw Monday night. In fact, it is possible WWE limits Rollins to a non-physical role on TV for the next several weeks, to allow him time to heal up before his big match against The Beast at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks was kept off WWE live events this weekend, but it is believed she will be cleared to return to the ring in time for Raw on Monday night. The exact nature of her injury is unknown, but it does not appear to be serious.

As for Becky Lynch, she was seen wearing a knee brace on WWE TV last week, and there are conflicting reports regarding her status. Lynch missed live events over the weekend, and Post Wrestling maintains she was kept off the shows to sell her storyline injury, but WrestlingNews.co reports Lynch’s injury is legitimate. Over the weekend, WWE announced Becky Lynch will be appearing on Raw Monday night, at the behest of Stephanie McMahon.

WWE has stacked the deck for TV this week, announcing Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor for the IC Title, Daniel Bryan vs Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton vs Mustafa Ali, and more all set to take place on Raw and Smackdown Live.