BREAKING SPOILER: Legendary Tag Team To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has yet to announce any inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame class, but according to PWInsider, the first official names have been revealed.

The report claims the original Hart Foundation, comprised of Bret Hart, who has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame as a singles star, Jim Neidhart, and Jimmy Hart, will be inducted this year as a team. Jim Neidhart, aka The Anvil, passed away last year and will be inducted posthumously.

The report adds referee-turned-wrestler “Dangerous” Danny Davis will not be included in the induction of the team.

It’s also being said that Hart Foundation members such as Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and Davey Boy Smith will not be inducted as members of the tag team likely due to legalities surrounding WWE not being able to induct Owen Hart. Hart’s widow Martha Hart has been very outspoken through the years about WWE not inducting her late husband, due to the tragic way he passed away during a live PPV event.

This year’s induction of the Hart Foundation will be the first induction for Jimmy Hart, 76, who made his name legendary in the business by managing many top stars in addition to the Hart Foundation.

As for the team itself, it continues to thrive in pro wrestling, as Davey Boy Smith, Jr and Teddy Hart are currently wrestling as the Hart Foundation and are the tag team champions in Major League Wrestling.