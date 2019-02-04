The Chainsmokers party with Super Bowl trophy at Patriots afterparty (Video)

It’s no secret that epic DJ duo The Chainsmokers are arguably the hottest/most-followed of any on the EDM scene right now.

So it was no surprise that The Chainsmokers would kick it and celebrate with the greatest dynasty in NFL history, after the Patriots took care of the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots had The Chainsmokers spin it at the team’s official afterparty, which you can check out in the video clip below.

ALERT: The Super Bowl trophy is partying with The Chainsmokers right now. pic.twitter.com/Y4RnbDv7jt — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 4, 2019

We can’t wait to see videos of head coach Bill Belichick bro’ing out on stage with the two DJs. Stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this post as more videos become available.