WWE News: Paige Returning To Television, Seth Rollins Injury Update, Ronda Rousey Fires Harsh Shot At Becky Lynch

WWE star Paige has been absent from television since the company decided to scrap her role as Smackdown Live General Manager during the most recent “shake up” in the company.

Since her departure from WWE TV, Paige has been busy promoting her upcoming biopic Fighting With My Family, which opens nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

According to PWInsider, Paige is scheduled to be at the WWE TV tapings this week, and will likely be used to continue promoting her movie, which is being co-produced by WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions. You can read The Floor Seat’s review of the film at this link.

The PWInsider report furthers Paige was originally scheduled to return to WWE TV on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, however, those plans were scrapped for reasons unknown at this time.

Ronda Rousey Fires Harsh Shot At Becky Lynch

The war of words between WrestleMania 35 opponents Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continues this week, as Rousey recently Tweeted, “unlike you I don’t give a damn about my reputation or how I’m rated. You claim you’re carrying the WWE, but all you do is cut promos about me, give interviews about me, and tweet me…you need me to have a real chance to get that main event spot at WrestleMania and you know it.”

The Tweet was in response to Becky Lynch firing off the comment below.

Enough though I’ve had just 6 singles PPV matches since my WWE debut (Ronnie has 7) – I’ve changed this whole damn business. Overrated? The Man is underrated af. pic.twitter.com/iNmw7uFP39 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 4, 2019

Seth Rollins Injury Update

As noted, WWE star Seth Rollins is dealing with a legitimate injury which he is expected to be cleared from in time for his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. While it is possible Rollins could receive medical clearance to return to the ring before the PPV in April, he will likely be kept out of the ring in order to prevent further injury before his big title bout against The Beast.

According to PWInsider, Rollins is backstage at Raw in Portland tonight, and it is expected The Kingslayer will continue to be used on TV while he recovers from injury, but in a non-physical role.