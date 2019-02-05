All Elite Wrestling Reportedly Makes Huge Offer To Current WWE Star

The pro wrestling world was upended on New Year’s Eve when Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and the Khan family announced the launch of All Elite Wrestling and the promotion’s first big PPV event, Double Or Nothing, taking place on May 25th in Las Vegas.

Since the announcement of AEW, all eyes have been on the company’s budding roster, which so far boasts names such as Chris Jericho, PAC (fka Neville in WWE), and Hangman Page.

According to WrestleVotes, AEW has fired the first major shot at WWE by offering a currently contracted Superstar a deal almost too good to turn down.

“Seems like the first real shot has been fired,” reads a WrestleVotes Tweet. “Source says AEW has made an “outstanding” offer to a current, big time WWE superstar. An offer that is almost too good to turn down. Things are really about to get interesting.”

The report did not reveal to which WWE star the offer was made, but added, “I’m not releasing the name, stop asking. Once the offer is accepted or declined, I’m sure your savior Meltz will have the details you all crave.”

With news of Dean Ambrose recently informing WWE officials that he intends to leave the company when his contract expires, the natural speculation will be that the above Tweet is referring to The Lunatic Fringe, but that is pure speculation at this point.

AEW would be navigating in somewhat dangerous waters by making contract offers to talents who are currently under exclusive deals to other companies, so my educated guess is that the offer has been made to a talent whose WWE deal is about to expire. Having said that, two immediate names that come to mind are Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles, although it remains to be seen what Styles will do when his contract expires.

At last word, Styles shot down a rumor that he has already re-signed a new deal with WWE, which would make him a top talent to keep an eye on in 2019.