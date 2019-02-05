New John Cena Accomplishment Proves His Star Is On A Major Rise In Hollywood

Prior to this year’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV, John Cena was announced for the men’s Rumble match, but suffered a storyline “injury” which kept him from competing in the annual classic.

As it turns out, Cena’s flourishing Hollywood career is what kept him from appearing at the Rumble, as he is currently filming his new movie Playing With Fire in Vancouver. The movie, which opens in theatres on March 20th, 2020, centers around “a crew of rugged fighters meeting their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.”

After filming of Playing With Fire wraps, John Cena will have little downtime as he prepares to film his next major project, The Janson Directive, being produced by fellow WWE star The Rock. Cena also has The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle and Project X-Traction, co-starring Jackie Chan, in the can and awaiting release.

According to a new article from The Wrap, John Cena’s widely acclaimed Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee, which opened during the holiday season back in December, helped Viacom post strong quarter one financial results in 2019.

In just over a month’s time, Bumblebee has grossed $455.3 million worldwide at the box office, and is partially responsible, along with Instant Family, for Viacom’s successful start to the year.

“Theatrical revenue gains were largely due to the performances of ‘Bumblebee’ and ‘Instant Family’ compared to releases in the prior year quarter,” Viacom said in its first-quarter earnings report.

With regards to John Cena’s future in WWE, it looks like he has no intention of slowing down in Hollywood, which all but rules out any future full-time return to the squared circle.

Towards the end of 2018, Cena admitted in an interview that his role in WWE at the moment is to help “hand off the stick”, and evidence of that came when Cena put over Finn Balor in a big way on Balor’s road to the Royal Rumble.

As for John Cena’s WrestleMania 35 status, he was originally scheduled to face Lars Sullivan at the big PPV, but with Sullivan’s WWE main roster status currently up in the air, Cena’s ‘Mania plans remain unknown.