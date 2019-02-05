Pacers fans taunt JaVale McGee, Brandon Ingram with funny chant during game (Video)

The Pacers absolutely destroyed the Lakers on Tuesday night, clearly sending a message to the team that has been doing its best to pull off a power move for Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, spearheaded by LeBron James and superagent Rich Paul.

James only played 30 minutes in the game, as he and his teammates found themselves down 23 points at halftime. It was a blowout no matter how you slice it, and there was plenty of trolling by Pacers fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

At one point, just minutes into the game, fans began chanting “LeBron’s gonna trade you” at Brandon Ingram, when he was at the line to attempt a pair of free throws.

Brandon Ingram steps to line as “LeBron’s gonna trade you” chants rain upon him pic.twitter.com/aiG4NCy3Ex — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 6, 2019

JaVale McGee got similar treatment, except it was the opposite message.

“Not worth trading!” they yelled

Ouch.