Phillies Hot Stove Rumors indicate team closer to landing JT Realmuto than Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

The Phillies have been in the mix for literally all of the biggest MLB free agents during the Hot Stove period this winter.

Philadelphia has negotiated with the agents representing Corey Kluber, Manny Machado, JT Realmuto, Bryce Harper and James Paxton — and yet, they’ve still acquired no one.

Look at it this way: Pitchers and catchers for some teams will be reporting in just one week from now, but the Phillies still have not made any moves to upgrade their roster. Machado, Realmuto and Harper are all still available, but it’s unclear which team they’ll be suiting up for in spring training. And while Machado doesn’t appear headed to Philly, the team is still negotiating with Harper, which makes the Phillies a potential landing spot.

But here’s the good news: The Phillies are also still very much in the mix for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. Trade talks are currently ongoing, and we could see something happen soon.

Keep an eye on Phillies in JT Realmuto trade possibilities. Sounds as though there could be some traction there. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) February 5, 2019

At this point, the Phillies will have to land someone. So if they feel they won’t be able to land Harper, then maybe Realmuto could be that guy. Stay tuned.