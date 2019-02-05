Rob Gronkowski chugs beer like a boss at Patriots parade (Video)

It’s been looking like Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski played in his final career NFL game, having gone out with a bang, winning Super Bowl LIII.

Gronk was having issues walking after the big game, given how banged up he was, fighting ankle and back issues during the majority of the season up to that point.

Still, if that was indeed his final NFL game, then he at least gave fans something to remember him by — a classic Gronk beer chug, which he did on the duck boat during the Patriots championship parade.

He may be a bit banged up, but he can still chug like the best of them.