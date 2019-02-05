Featured Story

Tom Brady makes great one-handed catch at Patriots' Super Bowl parade (Video)

Tom Brady makes great one-handed catch at Patriots' Super Bowl parade (Video)

Featured Story

Tom Brady makes great one-handed catch at Patriots' Super Bowl parade (Video)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went viral when he attempted to catch a beer that was thrown in his direction when the team last celebrated a Super Bowl win two years ago. The beer was thrown right toward Brady, and TB12 just straight dropped it — letting it bounce off his fingertips.

Brady got a chance to redeem himself at Tuesday’s championship parade, while riding on a duck boat in Boston, and he did exactly that, in a big way.

A football was thrown toward Brady, who reached out, across his body, and made a sick one-handed catch.

It almost looked as if Brady had Stickum on his hands there.

Featured Story, NFL, Patriots

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Updates 2hr ago

Bitcoin is decentralized advanced cash, that is electronically held, which implies it is not unmistakable like fiat money. It was made (…)

More Featured Story
Home