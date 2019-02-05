Tom Brady makes great one-handed catch at Patriots' Super Bowl parade (Video)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went viral when he attempted to catch a beer that was thrown in his direction when the team last celebrated a Super Bowl win two years ago. The beer was thrown right toward Brady, and TB12 just straight dropped it — letting it bounce off his fingertips.

Brady got a chance to redeem himself at Tuesday’s championship parade, while riding on a duck boat in Boston, and he did exactly that, in a big way.

A football was thrown toward Brady, who reached out, across his body, and made a sick one-handed catch.

It almost looked as if Brady had Stickum on his hands there.