Twins land two in the top 10 prospect list

MLB Pipeline drops their prospect lists around this time every year, with team by team lists coming towards the end of February. The Top 100 across baseball are already available for your review already, and there is some encouraging news for Minnesota fans.

Both Royce Lewis and Alex Kiriloff slotted into the top 10 for the outlook, at #5 and #9 respectively. Both have ETAs of 2020, though later MLB publications hint that Kiriloff may do enough to get an earlier look. Lewis, a short stop, brings speed to the table, while Kiriloff’s high batting average is his differentiator.

The list didn’t stop with those two for the Twins. Hurler Brusdar Graterol came in at #68. The firerballer is projected to reach the majors next year as well. A glut of pitching prospects nearing an MLB contract were left out of the list, as was Nick Gordon, who may yet make an appearance in the Majors this year.