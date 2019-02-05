NHL

Watch: Flyers' Goalie Carter Hart's Incredible Diving Save

Carter Hart dives across the crease and knocks down Nikolay Goldobin‘s wrist shot for a great save, keeping the Flyers ahead in the third period.

