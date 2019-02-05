WWE News: Dean Ambrose's Future Became A Lot Clearer On 'Raw', AJ Styles Injured, Superstar Shakeup Returning

As noted, WWE star Seth Rollins is currently dealing with a back injury and is being kept out of the ring so he can recover in time for his WrestleMania 35 Universal Title match against Brock Lesnar.

It was previously speculated that Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks might be dealing with legitimate injuries, but both women got physical on Raw this week. While their exact statuses remain in question, if the two are indeed injured, it appears as if their injuries are not serious and should not keep them sidelined for any considerable amount of time.

Becky Lynch opened Raw this week and was “suspended” by Stephanie McMahon, which might be a way to keep Lynch off TV briefly.

In other injury news, AJ Styles missed WWE live events over the weekend, and according to Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles is currently dealing with a hernia which is why he was kept out of the ring. Styles remains advertised for both Smackdown Live this week and this weekend’s WWE live events.

Dean Ambrose’s Future Became A Lot Clearer On ‘Raw’

Last week, news emerged that Dean Ambrose informed WWE officials over Royal Rumble weekend that he will be leaving the company when his contract expires in April, and his TV future was the subject of much speculation following the breaking news.

On Raw this week, Dean Ambrose suffered an upset loss to the debuting EC3, a sign that Ambrose is indeed on his way out of WWE, and the company does not plan to use him in a major way until his deal expires. As noted, Ambrose is scheduled for future WWE TV tapings, meaning he will be used, but likely in a role akin to how he was used on Raw this week.

Superstar Shakeup Returning

As seen in the video advertisement below, it looks like the WWE Superstar Shakeup will be returning in addition to the company-wide shakeup which took place at the end of 2018.

Here is the promo that aired in Canada during Raw announcing the first “International Superstar Shakeup” for April 15 & April 16 at the Bell Centre in Montreal pic.twitter.com/Rum2IuleJm — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 5, 2019

According to local advertising in the Montreal area, the 2019 Superstar Shakeup will be taking place after WrestleMania 35 on the April 15th and 16th editions of Raw and Smackdown Live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The WWE Superstar Shakeup, which for the past several years has taken place in the wake of WrestleMania, is a roster draft of sorts, shifting talents from Raw to Smackdown and vice versa.