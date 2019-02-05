Your Morning Dump… Where the Celtics play the waiting game

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The biggest question, of course, is whether the Pelicans still want to wait until the summer. Davis probably won’t be a particularly happy member of the organization if he remains past the deadline, and the Pelicans would probably like to lose a lot this season and improve the value of their own pick. But the season only lasts for two more months, and the value that could be on the table this summer far outstrips what the Pelicans could currently get. The Celtics can put Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a number of picks into any deal, which is more value than the Lakers present (Tatum alone drives an entirely different type of conversation).

MassLive: Boston Celtics Anthony Davis Rumors 2019: Here’s how Davis’ new list of preferred destinations impacts the Celtics

It’s only been about a week since Anthony Davis made his trade demand, but if you’re like me, you’re already sick of the BS. Yesterday, Chuck covered the latest development in the AD saga, that the all-star doesn’t have Boston on his list of preferred destinations. The list is one more instance of manipulation by the Lakers, LeBron’s agent, and their compliant media friends.

By the way, Kevin Garnett at first wasn’t interested in being a Celtic, either. But he came around.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are still trying and Danny Ainge just has to hope the Pelicans don’t cave.

The Lakers' "godfather offer" is the squad that lost to the Knicks and Cavs 2 weeks ago. https://t.co/feAhZsDIDK — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) February 4, 2019

Pels are waiting on Lakers to overwhelm them w/ an historic haul of picks. To Nola, that means Lakers offering 4 first-round and second-round picks as part of a Davis package. Pels want to be compensated – perhaps even overcompensated – to even consider a deal with LA now. https://t.co/Ft8rfe9EBZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2019

But there’s one more angle that no one has considered, except the legend, Dangercart:

🗣️ League sources have told me that KD has expressed interest in joining the Celtics (this summer) Yes, I have actual sources for once and buried the news halfway down a post on my blog in 2019 when people having random blogs went away years ago.https://t.co/DXMGaNg4DN — Ryan Bernardoni F.C. 🔴 (@dangercart) February 4, 2019

Stay tuned.

On Page 2: Who’s the NBA version of Tom Brady?

The Patriots opened the season with losses in two of their first three games, bringing out a chorus of boo-birds and doubters about this team’s chances to advance to the Super Bowl. In those times, you constantly heard Tom Brady and Belichick deliver an “on to the next game” message with the focus being more on them improving from within, than whatever is going on outside their locker room or going on with their opponent. They would go on to win 10 of their next 13 regular-season games. Which brings us back to the Celtics who are, like the Patriots after a slow start, starting to play some of their best basketball right now. Boston (34-19) has won four in a row and nine of the last 10 with the lone defeat being to two-time defending NBA champion Golden State in a game that wasn’t decided until the final minute. Knowing what the Celtics know about the Cavs and what they’ve been learning about themselves lately, avoiding a letdown becomes the greatest challenge at this point in the season.

NBC Sports Boston: Celtics can learn a thing or two from how the Pats put their championship run together

It would be pretty cool if the Celtics would win so much that they’re hated. If only they had the NBA equivalent of Tom Brady.

The Cs do have a superstar in Kyrie Irving, but he won’t be in Cleveland tonight.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland: Aron Baynes (left foot contusion) – OUT

Kyrie Irving (left hip strain) – OUT

Robert Williams (low back soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 4, 2019

This will be the fourth game Irving will miss out of the last seven. He missed the home matchup against the Cavaliers but suited up the next time against the Golden State Warriors. He then missed home games against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets before hitting the floor again to face the New York Knicks, making the trip home to play in front of his family.

MassLive: Boston Celtics Star Kyrie Irving to miss Cleveland Cavaliers game with hip strain

This is a little troubling. Although we’ve heard nothing to indicate Kyrie’s hip will be a real problem, remember that last year we were blindsided by the abrupt announcement about his knee surgery. I worry about this stuff.

And, finally… Who’s next?

Now that the Red Sox and Patriots have both brought home championships, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy stated the obvious yesterday.

"It's the No. 1 goal…it's us and the @Celtics next. We're looking forward to the challenge."#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/6bvc770gWn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2019

To be honest, I’d trade every other Boston championship of this century for one more Celtics banner. Without hesitation.

