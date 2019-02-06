Big Update On Dean Ambrose's Status For WWE 'WrestleMania 35' Weekend

With the announcement that Dean Ambrose will be leaving WWE when his contract expires in April, The Lunatic Fringe’s future on television has been the subject of much speculation as he awaits the official expiration of his contract.

As seen on Raw this week, Ambrose’s WWE TV future became a bit clearer when he lost cleanly to the debuting EC3, in EC3’s first match on the WWE main roster. The clean loss to the debuting NXT star indicates WWE has plans to use Dean Ambrose is somewhat of an enhancement talent role before he exit the company.

Another lingering question as it pertains to Dean Ambrose’s future is his status for upcoming PPV events, as WWE has Elimination Chamber, Fastlane and WrestleMania 35 taking place before Ambrose’s contract officially expires.

In a new announcement made by WWE, Dean Ambrose will indeed be appearing at WrestleMania AXXESS events taking place over ‘Mania weekend in the New York and New Jersey area, meaning Ambrose will indeed be in town for WrestleMania with WWE.

Below is an excerpt from the official AXXESS announcement made by WWE: