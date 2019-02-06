Big Update On Dean Ambrose's Status For WWE 'WrestleMania 35' Weekend

With the announcement that Dean Ambrose will be leaving WWE when his contract expires in April, The Lunatic Fringe’s future on television has been the subject of much speculation as he awaits the official expiration of his contract.
As seen on Raw this week, Ambrose’s WWE TV future became a bit clearer when he lost cleanly to the debuting EC3, in EC3’s first match on the WWE main roster. The clean loss to the debuting NXT star indicates WWE has plans to use Dean Ambrose is somewhat of an enhancement talent role before he exit the company.
Another lingering question as it pertains to Dean Ambrose’s future is his status for upcoming PPV events, as WWE has Elimination Chamber, Fastlane and WrestleMania 35 taking place before Ambrose’s contract officially expires.
In a new announcement made by WWE, Dean Ambrose will indeed be appearing at WrestleMania AXXESS events taking place over ‘Mania weekend in the New York and New Jersey area, meaning Ambrose will indeed be in town for WrestleMania with WWE.
Below is an excerpt from the official AXXESS announcement made by WWE:
Premium VIP Package – $190
Includes Axxess admission, autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar, exclusive VIP line at the event entrance and one 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar
April 4th at 8 PM – Charlotte Flair
April 5th at 6 PM – Ronda Rousey
April 5th at 8 PM – Shane McMahon
April 6th at 8 AM – Seth Rollins
April 6th at 10 AM – Becky Lynch
April 7th at 12 PM – AJ Styles
VIP Package – $125
Includes Axxess admission, autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar, exclusive VIP line at the event entrance and one 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar
April 4th at 8 PM – The New Day
April 5th at 1 PM – Sasha Banks & Bayley
April 5th at 3 PM – The Miz & Maryse
April 6th at 1 PM – Daniel Bryan
April 6th at 3 PM – Braun Strowman
April 6th at 6 PM – Asuka
April 6th at 8 PM – Tommaso Ciampa & Shayna Baszler
April 7th at 8 AM – Dean Ambrose
Comments