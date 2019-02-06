WATCH: Backstage Footage Of An Emotional Hideo Itami Saying Goodbye To Top WWE Stars

The past couple weeks have seen the announcements of two big names departing WWE, with Dean Ambrose leaving the company when his contract expires in April, and 205 Live star Hideo Itami requesting and being granted his release following the Royal Rumble PPV.

Itami finished up with WWE on last week’s episode of 205 Live, losing a match to Akira Tozawa. Following the match, Itami said his goodbyes to members of the WWE roster, and he is expected to return to Japan. As of this writing, there remains no word on what Itami will do next, but it could include All Elite Wrestling should AEW make an offer, or he could return to his previous promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Related All Elite Wrestling Reportedly Makes Huge Offer To Current WWE Star

Fellow 205 Live stars Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivri have created a new web series titled 205 Life, and the most recent episode chronicles Hideo Itami’s final date with WWE and offers backstage footage of Itami on his way out of the company.

During the video, Itami reflects on his time in WWE, and notes, “I have been in Orlando for four years, as you know, my English is still poor. Language is the hardest thing, I think. It’s still difficult. In conversations, sometimes, I don’t know what [people are] talking about, but I say ‘yeah’ [nodding his head].”

Itami goes on to discuss the injury he sustained to his shoulder which required surgery, and admitted that it was hard for him and made him nervous because no one speaks Japanese in the United States.

Itami also goes on to speak about his time spent with Ariya Daivari, and notes that he had been working with Daivari a lot recently in order to help Itami develop both in and out of the ring.

The finale of the video features Itami saying his goodbyes to top WWE stars and fellow Japanese performers Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka, as Itami wrestled his final WWE match. Itami is also seen bidding farewell to the legendary Arn Anderson, who is a backstage producer and agent in WWE.