Best channels to watch India vs New Zealand T20 live stream online

India after winning the ODI series in New Zealand is looking ominous heading into the T20 matches. The squad for the T20 series against New Zealand is announced on Monday. India is scheduled to play three games, which starts from the 6th of February 2019 in Wellington. The next two matches will be played on the 8th of February in Auckland, and then a final game will be played on the 10th of February in Hamilton. New Zealand will be looking to salvage some pride, as they could not make the most out of their home advantage in the ODI series.

MS Dhoni makes his return as the wicketkeeper, who will be the most talked about player, selected in the side after being sidelined against the west indies and Australia. The selectors are looking for a backup to MS Dhoni. As a result, Rishabh pant and Dinesh Kartik are picked. For the Kiwis, Martin Guptill has been ruled out after not recovering in time from the back injury. Jimmy Neesham will play in his place in the squad. The all-rounder also featured in the final two ODIs against India. Unfortunately, Guptill unavailability for will be a significant loss for the hosts in the T20 series, which will be very condensed with three games in 5 days.

Event: India vs New Zealand First T20

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Date: 6th February 2019

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington Live: Hotstar

India vs New Zealand T20 Live streaming free channels

There aren’t many ways to watch live cricket via streaming for the fans in the U.S., But if you are a die-hard cricket fan and want to watch the T20 matches between India and New Zealand, then you can watch them by live streaming online.

Some of the Service providers have the rights to telecast the T20 matches, where the cricket lovers can enjoy all the matches, and the T20 series being played between India Vs. New Zealand.

Here are the best options to watch India Vs. New Zealand T20 cricket series online.

HOTSTAR

Hotstar telecasts live matches of the T20 series between India Vs. New Zealand. It also streams many Indian shows, live sports, and movies. The content is featured in 8 different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The service has an annual subscription for $99.99, which will offer its viewers access to the entire entertainment library and cricket all year.

WILLOW TV

The Willow TV is a 24/7 live cricket channel in the Canada and USA. The American pay sports channel telecasts the live India Vs. New Zealand T20 matches.

Willow TV can be subscribed for a charge of 9.99 dollars a month, and it does not have a trial period. Willow TV can be watched on the digital devices.

ESPN+

ESPN+ is the newest streaming service provided by ESPN. The live matches of the T20 series between India and New Zealand are telecast on the existing ESPN app. The channel is compatible with Android smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, iPhones, and iPads.

It also watched through web browsers, on any computer. You can subscribe to ESPN+ at a monthly charge of 4.99 dollars and can cancel the subscription at any time.

Now TV

Now TV is a fantastic entertainment channel provided on Viewers terms. It has absolutely no contract and subscription can be canceled at any time.

All you need to do to watch the India Vs. New Zealand T20 Series is to sign up and watch on any of your smart devices. The Subscription charge is 59.50 dollars. It has a 14-day free trial.

How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 on Mobiles

Hotstar app is available on all devices. Just download the official app of Hotstar through Playstore or Apple store for iOS users. You can watch all three t20 matches live on your mobiles. Airtel users can download Airtel TV app to watch the game. Jio users can go on with JioTV app which is also available on all devices.

India vs New Zealand T20 team squad

Let’s check out the squad of India and New Zealand for the T20 series starting from 6th February 2019.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.