Look: Harrison Barnes has epic reaction to being traded away to Kings during game

Harrison Barnes lived out most NBA players’ worst nightmare on Wednesday night.
It’s one thing to not be informed directly by the organization that cuts your checks before being traded, and instead hearing the news on social media. Well, it’s even worse to be on the court in the middle of the game, when the trade talk first leaks. That’s what happened to Barnes, who was traded to the Kings, in exchange for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.
Barnes was eventually informed of the news by a teammate on the bench, and you can see he was quite surprised by it.
Brutal.
