Look: Harrison Barnes has epic reaction to being traded away to Kings during game

Harrison Barnes lived out most NBA players’ worst nightmare on Wednesday night.

It’s one thing to not be informed directly by the organization that cuts your checks before being traded, and instead hearing the news on social media. Well, it’s even worse to be on the court in the middle of the game, when the trade talk first leaks. That’s what happened to Barnes, who was traded to the Kings, in exchange for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

😅😅 Harrison Barnes was literally on the court for the Mavericks when it was announced he was traded 😅😅 https://t.co/qQLOuSHSCg — FanSided (@FanSided) February 7, 2019

“Wtf do you mean I have to move to Sacramento???” – Harrison Barnes’ face pic.twitter.com/JhAfJghTBZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2019

Barnes was eventually informed of the news by a teammate on the bench, and you can see he was quite surprised by it.

Think someone just told Harrison Barnes he got traded pic.twitter.com/QlZstU2QA6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

Brutal.