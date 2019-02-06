Best Prop Bets for NBA All-Star Game Draft

Got this press release sent to me:
With the All-Star Game scheduled for a live draft Thursday night, BetDSI has posted prop bets surrounding the selection process.
Kevin Durant is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by LeBron James while Kemba Walker is projected to be the final starter taken in the draft.
NBA All-Star Game Draft Props
Which starter will LeBron James draft No. 1 overall?
Kevin Durant +200
Kawhi Leonard +250
James Harden +300
Stephen Curry +400
Kyrie Irving +500
Joel Embiid +700
Kemba Walker +1000
Paul George +1200
Which starter will Giannis Antetokounmpo draft No. 2 overall?
James Harden +200
Stephen Curry +250
Kevin Durant +250
Kawhi Leonard +500
Kemba Walker +500
Paul George +800
Joel Embiid +900
Kyrie Irving +1000
Which starter will LeBron James draft No. 7 overall?
Kyrie Irving +200
Kemba Walker +250
Paul George +300
Joel Embiid +500
Kawhi Leonard +600
James Harden +1000
Stephen Curry +1000
Kevin Durant +1000
Which starter will Giannis Antetokounmpo draft No. 8 overall?
Kemba Walker +200
Joel Embiid +250
Kyrie Irving +300
Paul George +500
Kawhi Leonard +600
James Harden +1000
Stephen Curry +1000
Kevin Durant +1000
Which reserve will Giannis Antetokounmpo draft No. 9 overall?
Khris Middleton +150
Klay Thompson +250
Russell Westbrook +300
Anthony Davis +400
Damian Lillard +500
Nikola Jokic +700
Ben Simmons +1000
Bradley Beal +1000
LaMarcus Aldridge +1500
Blake Griffin +2000
Kyle Lowry +2000
Karl-Anthony Towns +2000
D’Angelo Russell +3000
Nikola Vucevic +4000
Which reserve will LeBron James draft No. 22 overall?
D’Angelo Russell +200
Kyle Lowry +300
Nikola Vucevic +300
Khris Middleton +400
Karl-Anthony Towns +500
Blake Griffin +500
LaMarcus Aldridge +600
Bradley Beal +800
Klay Thompson +1000
Ben Simmons +1500
Damian Lillard +1500
Nikola Jokic +2000
Russell Westbrook +3000
Anthony Davis +4000
Will Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid be on the same team?
Yes +120
No -150
Will Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant be on the same team?
Yes -115
No -115
Will LeBron James and Anthony Davis be on the same team?
Yes -130
No +100
Will LeBron James and Kyrie Irving be on the same team?
Yes -120
No -110
Who will LeBron James draft?
Dirk Nowitzki -140
Dwyane Wade +110
