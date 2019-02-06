Best Prop Bets for NBA All-Star Game Draft

Got this press release sent to me:

With the All-Star Game scheduled for a live draft Thursday night, BetDSI has posted prop bets surrounding the selection process.

Kevin Durant is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by LeBron James while Kemba Walker is projected to be the final starter taken in the draft.

Link to odds: https://www.betdsi.eu/sportsbook-betting/nba-odds/nba-props/

NBA All-Star Game Draft Props

Which starter will LeBron James draft No. 1 overall?

Kevin Durant +200

Kawhi Leonard +250

James Harden +300

Stephen Curry +400

Kyrie Irving +500

Joel Embiid +700

Kemba Walker +1000

Paul George +1200

Which starter will Giannis Antetokounmpo draft No. 2 overall?

James Harden +200

Stephen Curry +250

Kevin Durant +250

Kawhi Leonard +500

Kemba Walker +500

Paul George +800

Joel Embiid +900

Kyrie Irving +1000

Which starter will LeBron James draft No. 7 overall?

Kyrie Irving +200

Kemba Walker +250

Paul George +300

Joel Embiid +500

Kawhi Leonard +600

James Harden +1000

Stephen Curry +1000

Kevin Durant +1000

Which starter will Giannis Antetokounmpo draft No. 8 overall?

Kemba Walker +200

Joel Embiid +250

Kyrie Irving +300

Paul George +500

Kawhi Leonard +600

James Harden +1000

Stephen Curry +1000

Kevin Durant +1000

Which reserve will Giannis Antetokounmpo draft No. 9 overall?

Khris Middleton +150

Klay Thompson +250

Russell Westbrook +300

Anthony Davis +400

Damian Lillard +500

Nikola Jokic +700

Ben Simmons +1000

Bradley Beal +1000

LaMarcus Aldridge +1500

Blake Griffin +2000

Kyle Lowry +2000

Karl-Anthony Towns +2000

D’Angelo Russell +3000

Nikola Vucevic +4000

Which reserve will LeBron James draft No. 22 overall?

D’Angelo Russell +200

Kyle Lowry +300

Nikola Vucevic +300

Khris Middleton +400

Karl-Anthony Towns +500

Blake Griffin +500

LaMarcus Aldridge +600

Bradley Beal +800

Klay Thompson +1000

Ben Simmons +1500

Damian Lillard +1500

Nikola Jokic +2000

Russell Westbrook +3000

Anthony Davis +4000

Will Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid be on the same team?

Yes +120

No -150

Will Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant be on the same team?

Yes -115

No -115

Will LeBron James and Anthony Davis be on the same team?

Yes -130

No +100

Will LeBron James and Kyrie Irving be on the same team?

Yes -120

No -110

Who will LeBron James draft?

Dirk Nowitzki -140

Dwyane Wade +110