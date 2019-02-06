More Sports
MMA Manifesto 2hr ago
UFC 234 Prelim Breakout Star: Kai Kara-France
The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the (…)
MMA Manifesto 2hr ago
Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 6/19
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)
76ers 2hr ago
Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: Has he played his final minutes with the Sixers?
Markelle Fultz’s days with the Sixers are seemingly nearing an end as the trade deadline approaches. Is this it? Are the Philadelphia (…)
Eagles 3hr ago
Nick Foles buys out of contract, will hit free agency and could sign with these NFL teams
The rumor mill began heating up for Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on Wednesday, as he officially elected to buy out of his contract, rather (…)
MLB 4hr ago
Look: Bryce Harper shaves beard, sparking Yankees rumors
Superstar slugger Bryce Harper was known for rocking his signature beard during the majority of his time spent as a member of the (…)
Lakers 5hr ago
LeBron James opens up about how tough trade rumors have been on young Lakers teammates
There are some veteran players that prefer not to play alongside Lakers superstar LeBron James, given the environment he creates, and (…)
Lakers 6hr ago
Kyle Kuzma drops funny line about Lakers trade rumors
Kyle Kuzma knows very well that he, and a number of his Lakers teammates, could be on the move in the next 24 hours, with the NBA (…)
76ers 7hr ago
Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic react to being traded
The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to make a run for the second half of the season. Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand has done (…)
Hoops Manifesto 7hr ago
Best Prop Bets for NBA All-Star Game Draft
Got this press release sent to me: With the All-Star Game scheduled for a live draft Thursday night, BetDSI has posted prop (…)
Eagles 8hr ago
Former Eagles in AAF Football
There’s this new “Spring Football” league with an actual TV contract, in case you’re looking for some pigskin (…)
