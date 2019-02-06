Watch: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes Highest Scoring Russian Born NHL Player

Alex Ovechkin picks up an assist on T.J. Oshie‘s goal to surpass Sergei Fedorov for the most points by a Russian-born player in NHL history.

Ovechkin, who assisted on T.J. Oshie’s first-period goal, has 1,180 points (644 goals, 536 assists) in 14 NHL seasons, one more than Sergei Fedorov (483 goals, 696 assists) had in 18 seasons. Ovechkin has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games.

“You know, it’s pretty big and I appreciate everybody who did all the work with me, my teammates, and it’s huge,” Ovechkin said.

“When you start playing hockey and you come to the NHL, you just have a dream to score one goal or two and now I’m No. 1 on the all-time Russian list,” Ovechkin said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

