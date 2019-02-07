How To Add Martial Arts To Your Fitness Routine

Are you the type of individual who thrives on working out and getting into shape? If the answer is yes, you’re probably always on the hunt for a new exercise to add to your routine. The possibilities are pretty much endless. Nevertheless, some workouts will prove to be far more effective than others. If you really want a fantastic workout that is going to kick your backside, you’ll definitely want to consider incorporating martial arts into your fitness routine. Martial arts offer a wealth of perks and many cannot be found elsewhere. Below, you’ll learn about the perks of martial arts and how to add it to your workout routine.

Learn The Basics Of Martial Arts

Before jumping the gun, you should learn a little more about martial arts. When thinking about martial arts, most people are going to assume you’re talking about mixed martial arts. This is and isn’t true. Mixed martial arts or MMA is a sport that includes an abundance of unique arts. Martial arts is a term that is used when speaking about a handful of combat systems. This is going to include judo and karate. It can also be used to describe Japanese and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. There are three different categories of martial arts. They include striking, armed and grappling.

In general, grappling and striking are the most popular. After all, they’re effective when you need to defend yourself against a threat. Below, you’ll learn more about some of the most basic martial arts.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

BJJ or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is really one of the most popular grappling martial arts out there. If you want a mixed martial arts bout, you can almost guarantee that you’re going to see a little bit of BJJ. It is possible to participate in BJJ with or without a Gi, which is a traditional outfit worn for BJJ. BJJ is definitely a good addition to your workout routine. After all, it is tough, rigorous and fun.

Muay Thai

Muay Thai is another very popular martial art. This one focuses solely on striking. It includes various techniques such as punches, kicks and elbows. Grappling is also present but only in the clinch. If you have ever watched a Muay Thai bout, you’ll understand that these competitions can get very heated. The participants have to be in excellent physical shape to survive those three to five round bouts.

Mixed Martial Arts

MMA or mixed martial arts is fairly new. In fact, it was only introduced to the public in the 1990s. Today, MMA is one of the most popular sports in the world. MMA is not a martial art on its own. Instead, it is a combination of martial arts. The participants in an MMA bout are going to combine various martial arts to ensure that they’re able to emerge victorious against their opponent.

Why Martial Arts?

So, why would anyone want to add martial arts to their workout routine? What are the perks? The truth of the matter is that martial arts are grueling, intense and effective. If you’re interested in getting a full body workout that is going to wear you out, you’ll definitely want to get involved in martial arts. They’ll provide you with a well-rounded workout that will deliver big results in the long run. On top of that, a martial arts class may last anywhere from an hour to three. That means that you’re going to be working up a sweat and enhancing your cardio.

This combination is exactly what you’re after. You’ll also learn skills and techniques that are going to help you defend yourself against external threats. With so many perks provided, everyone would get involved in martial arts. Other perks associated with martial arts are enhanced stamina and improved endurance of the muscles. Finally, you should know that adding martial arts to your routine is going to spice things up. This will make your workouts more exciting and that will keep you coming back time and time again.

Getting Started in MMA

Many people are hesitant to start a new workout routine. There is a good chance that you feel the same way. The good news is that getting involved in a martial art doesn’t have to be too difficult. Plus, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about buying a whole lot of mma gear or special exercise equipment. In many cases, you’ll be able to find a gym or two that offers mixed martial arts classes. And, there is a pretty good chance that you’re going to be offered a free trial. This is definitely something that you’ll want to take full advantage of. If you’re not willing to try it out in front of others, you can most likely learn a martial art in your own home. But don’t worry even if you are a beginner there are many mixed martial arts resources out there to learn from. For beginners we recommend SmartMMA.com as they are devoted towards helping all skill levels of MMA fighters and boxers, but they put an emphasis on helping beginners learn the ways and they also give excellent resources to find the best mma and boxing gear. So need to worry just head over there and do some reading.

You can watch their tutorials online to learn the maneuvers. Just remember that you’ll eventually need to enroll in a gym to get the most out of the experience.

Choosing Yours

You’ll also need to find out which martial art you want to practice. It is entirely possible to experiment with a handful of them. Nevertheless, it is generally best to start with just one. This will give you the ability to dedicate all of your time and energy into the martial art in question. Would you prefer to strike or do you want to grapple? Find this out and go from there.

There are plenty of martial arts out there and you’ll definitely want to experiment with all of them at some point. Either way, you can guarantee that they’re going to take your workout to a whole new level. Be sure to do your research and read up on some of the top martial arts blogs like Blackbeltwiki and others to read more about the different types of martial arts out there. You never know, you may even prefer to do boxing over Mixed Martial Arts.

Should You Add Mixed Martial Arts To Your Fitness Regime?

At the end of the day, there are big perks associated with martial arts. If you’re interested in getting involved, you should find a gym in your area. This shouldn’t be too difficult unless you live in a rural area. Before handing over your money, you should first try out the free trial. This will help you determine whether or not you like the martial art in question. If not, you’ll be able to make the switch without needing to pay for anything. Just make sure that there are no strings attached.