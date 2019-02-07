Giants

Look: Cam Newton, Odell Beckham hit up major NYC fashion show together

It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton are among the NFL players with the most fashion sense. Not only that, the two also tend to have the most flair as it relates to pre and postgame outfits — similar to OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

As such, the two hit up Harlem’s Fashion Row Special Event on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. The event took place during New York Fashion Week, so it was no surprise that the two sports celebrities were in attendance.

Here’s a photo showing their outfits — with Cam looking like Zorro, and OBJ like a swagged-out version of the Silver Surfer.

Shoutout to former NFL receiver Victor Cruz, who was also in attendance, and was seen in the photo, next to Cam.

