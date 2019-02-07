Look: Tom Brady shaves beard to celebrate Super Bowl win

NFL fans have become accustomed to seeing clean-shaven Tom Brady, as he just wrapped up his 19th season — winning his six title, by the way — and he’s had that look for nearly the majority of his career.

But the Patriots quarterback had a bit of an edge to him this season, embracing the underdog role with his “We’re still here” catch phrase. As such, he also grew out his “beard” — at least for him, that is.

Brady’s beard never got anywhere near Julian Edelman’s length, but he did have some facial hair, at least. He did shave it on Thursday, though, at a promo for Gillette (of course, where else?).

Here’s a “before” photo.

Tom Brady To Shave Playoff Beard To Raise Money For Charity https://t.co/R4uLNyjNo6 pic.twitter.com/lfh9MX9CcK — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) February 7, 2019

And the shave.

And after.

NUMBER ONE as Tom Brady raises his arm while he sat in the barber chair for a "playoff beard" shave off at Gillette World Shaving HQ , a trim down and shave-off by master barber Adam Briere who works for Gillette. pic.twitter.com/mXzNvaMGjc — David L. Ryan (@GlobeDavidLRyan) February 7, 2019

That’s a lot of cameras for a simple beard shave. We don’t draw a crowd like that every morning, unfortunately.