Markelle Fultz says goodbye to the Sixers

Sixers former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz finally says goodbye to Philadelphia.

It’s been a bittersweet ending to the NBA trade deadline for the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the clock struck three, the Sixers managed to come away with more than a few key players to add to the starting lineup, and the bench along with some draft picks. However, they had to depart with some young players that never were able to reach their prime in Philly.

Earlier on in the week, the Sixers departed with their uprising rookie, Landry Shamet. But his departure was not as emotionally hitting to the fan base as the Fultz trade ended up being. Although Markelle Fultz has missed a ton of time in less than two years on the Sixers, he’s been a cult favorite by the fan base.

There are a lot of Sixers fans out there who absolutely understand that Fultz needed a new beginning. But there are also a lot of fans who refuse to accept the fact that Fultz will not flourish on the Sixers after everything that he’s been through over the last year and a half. Ever since Fultz started his career with the Sixers last season, he’s been a huge ‘what if.’ And unfortunately, that’s how it’s going to be for the rest of his career.

Markelle Fultz says goodbye…

Thank you to my teammates, Sixers Fans, the organization, and all those who have supported me as I rehab from TOS.

I wish the sixers and the fans well as they pursue a championship. pic.twitter.com/nn2MIV6HGX — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) February 8, 2019

What went wrong? Why didn’t this work out? Well, those are two questions that we may never get the answer to. This entire ordeal was strange. Perhaps, Fultz may go down as the biggest mystery in Philadelphia sports when it’s all said and done. Unfortunately, he will never get to build on his lack of contributions on Philly. Fultz will just have to take advantage of his fresh start with the Orlando Magic.

The Sixers made the right move, as Fultz’s value ridiculously plummeted as time went on. That still doesn’t mean that Fultz can’t be successful though. A fresh start was needed for both parties, and everybody in Philly should wish Fultz the best and move on. Now, it’s time to focus on the remainder of the 2019 season. They have a Finals run to work on.