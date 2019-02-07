NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

Feb 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Washington)

43 points, 17-21 FG, 3 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Another massive night for Le Freak.

 

