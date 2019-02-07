Video: Rob Gronkowski brings Lombardi Trophy, reveals he got hit with beer can on 'The Tonight Show'

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski may have just finished playing in the final NFL game of his career, so he’s been making the rounds and making the most of his opportunity — most recently appearing on “The Tonight Show” to talk with Jimmy Fallon.

Gronk went out on top — a champion — with his team emerging victorious 13-3 over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. As such, he was permitted to bring the Lombardi Trophy with him for his gig on “The Tonight Show.” He showed it off for the world to see, but also shared an interesting story.

The Patriots tight end revealed he was actually hit in the head by a beer can during the team’s championship parade earlier in the week, resulting in a facial laceration, but he played it off like a boss, showing how tough he is.

We’d love to see one more Gronk spike — just for ole’ time’s sake.