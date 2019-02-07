Watch: Bat invades Clippers-Pacers game, chaos ensues

The Pacers handed LeBron James the worst loss of his career on Tuesday, so it was going to be extremely tough to top that 42-point win in the contest that followed.

The environment at Bankers Life Fieldhouse was indeed a bit crazy for a few minutes during Thursday’s game against the Clippers, though, when a bat got loose in the arena and began flying around, pestering fans, players and event staffers.

A number of people tried to use a towel to swat at or catch the bat, but they could not succeed. The Pacers mascot, Boomer the Panther, even tried to corral the bat, but the attempt failed.

Here's two minutes of attempted bat wrangling in Indiana. Pacers mascot is woefully unprepared for this pic.twitter.com/UlEOwSzbiY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 8, 2019

Bojan Bogdanovic gave a great effort as well, as he tried to roundhouse kick the bat, while other players just looked to evade the flying mammal.

Video evidence of Bojan Bogdanovic trying to roundhouse kick a bat. pic.twitter.com/KsDMKg0Dgf — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 8, 2019

The game did eventually resume after a four-minute delay — although the bat did return at one point — despite the few minutes of chaos.