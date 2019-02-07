Weight Lifting Vs Cardio Training? Which Is Better For Me?

Isn’t it time you put down the potato chips and got into shape? If the answer is yes, you’ll need to assemble a good workout routine. After all, it is going to be very tough to lose weight without a good workout. There are plenty of options at your disposal.

You can always get involved in cardio training. Or, you can lift weights. Many people are not entirely familiar with the perks associated with both. Should you be running on a treadmill or lifting heavy weights? Which option is going to provide you with the best results? You’ll find out in the guide below.

What Are Your Fitness Goals?

First and foremost, you should understand that pretty much everyone is different. Everyone is going to have unique goals. Before you can find out which option is best for you, it is pertinent to identify your personal goals. Do you want to develop big muscles and turn into a hulk? Or, would you prefer to lose a lot of weight as quickly as possible? If you want to bulk up, you’ll definitely need to stay off the treadmill. Lifting weights is better for this purpose. However, cardio exercises are best for people who wish to lose weight. With this in mind, you first need to identify your goals and go from there.

Build Muscle or Burn Fat?

So, which form of exercise is best for you? The truth of the matter is that both offer a handful of perks. Just remember that the perks are different. Are you interested in boosting your stamina and losing weight? If the answer is yes, you’re probably not going to be able to achieve your goals by lifting weights. Instead, you’ll need to run or jog more often.

If you are obese, you need to take steps to remedy the problem as quickly as possible. After all, obesity can lead to diabetes and a handful of other diseases. Hit the road and run at least 10 minutes a day. Do that and you’ll lose weight. You’ll also decrease your risk of developing diabetes.

Weight Training And Calories

In terms of rapid-fire results, cardio exercises are better for burning calories. Nevertheless, weight training is still important. If you want to lose fat and keep it off, you’re ultimately going to need more muscle. With that being said, you’ll need to perform more weight lifting.

Once you’ve managed to build more muscle, your body is going to be burning more calories throughout the day. Even when you’re sitting around resting, your body will shed additional calories and that will make a huge difference. Your metabolism is vitally important when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off. Adding more muscle will help boost your metabolism and that will make a big difference in the long run.

It is estimated that weight lifting can increase your metabolism by as much as 4 to 9% depending on your gender. Suffice to say, weight training is essential for anyone who wishes to improve their overall health.

Looking Your Best

In most cases, it is important for you to look great. If you feel this way, you’re probably going to be eager to work out and exercise. So, which types of exercises are going to deliver the best results? Should you stick with cardio or weight lifting?

The truth of the matter is that both can help in this specific category. If you’re obese and you need to lose weight, you will definitely need to perform more cardio exercises. This is the best way to slim down and decrease the fat around your stomach. Once you’ve managed to slim down your waistline, you’ll want to go ahead and start lifting weights.

You don’t need to turn yourself into a huge monster. Instead, you’ll want to focus on building lean muscle. This is the best way to enhance your appearance. If you attempt to improve your appearance with either or, there is a good chance that you’re going to get results that are not satisfactory. With that being said, it is generally best to mix things up. Do that and you’ll be able to feel good about your appearance in the near future.

Combining Weight Lifting With Cardio Training

At the end of the day, it is entirely up to you to figure out what you want to achieve. Some people will not mind running or lifting weights solo. However, it might be a good idea to combine both forms of exercise as there are so many benefits in do so. Doing so will ensure that you’re able to reap the unique benefits provided by both. There is plenty of time in the day and you should have an ample amount of energy to enjoy both forms of exercise.

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, boost your mood or enhance your stamina, you should definitely attempt to engage in weight lifting and cardio workouts. Doing so will ensure that you’re able to get the very best of both worlds.

Best Cardio Training Exercises

If you want to get the best of both worlds, you need to make sure that you’re performing the right cardio exercises. There are some good ones out there, but some will prove to be far more effective than others.

For starters, you should try running on a treadmill. And not to worry you do not need to invest in the best treadmill out there. You just need a cheap and inexpensive one to get started. Just do a simple search online for treadmill reviews and you will see there a bunch of top fitness sites like Fit Fitness Magazine and many others that will help you in choosing the one that is right for you.

A treadmill will give you the ability to exercise in the comfort of your own home. You’ll be able to work out pretty much any time of the day or night. Of course, this isn’t your only option. It is also possible to hit the streets. Get outside and explore morning nature. Run or jog through your local park. The possibilities are pretty much endless.

Jumping rope is another good option. You’ll need to practice to get the rhythm down. Nevertheless, mastering the art will prove to be well worth it in the long run.

Best Weight Lifting Workouts

You’ll also want to learn more about the best weight lifting workouts. Again, your options are pretty much endless. However, you may need to invest in some weights in order to get the results that you’re after.

If you’re looking for a good workout without spending, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of exercises that you can try. Squats are one option. This will give you the ability to burn the muscles in your legs. You can also try sit-ups and push-ups. These exercises are going to use your body weight to enhance your physical strength. They’ll also result in your muscles growing bigger. Suffice to say, these exercises are worth your time and energy.

If you are willing to buy weights and a bar, you should try performing deadlifts and bench presses. Both are going to help you build muscle. When it comes to weight lifting, diversity is very important. Be sure to switch it up to ensure that you get the results you’re after.

Weight Lifting Vs Cardio Training? – Our Recommendation

Cardio workouts offer a wealth of benefits. Lifting weights can be very beneficial as well. With that being said, you should not dedicate yourself solely to one specific discipline. Instead, you should attempt to partake in both. This will allow you to achieve far more within a shorter period of time.

If you’re trying to achieve specific goals, you might want to focus more on one or the other though. For instance, those looking to lose weight should stick with cardio and small amounts of weight lifting. Those who want to look like a bodybuilder should go all out on weight lifting.

Follow these basic guidelines and you’ll have no trouble achieving your fitness goals.