WWE News: AJ Styles Denies Injury, Big Update On Possible Talent Departures, The Rock Was Tapped As Oscars Host

Earlier this week it was reported, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that AJ Styles was kept out of action at last weekend’s WWE live events as he is dealing with a hernia.

Styles recently took to Twitter and denied the report, claiming he does not in fact have a hernia. Styles’ word might be backed up by the fact that he did get physical on Smackdown Live this week, but as seen below, Dave Meltzer stood by his word noting last week’s WWE injury report listed Styles as having a hernia.

WWE's Monday injury report listed "hernia" as his injury. If it's "fake," blame the WWE doctor who made the diagnosis. https://t.co/W8o0hf3KP4 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2019

Big Update On Possible Talent Departures

In related news, AJ Styles’ current WWE contact expires later this year, and at last word, Styles shot down a rumor that he had re-signed with the company. According to PWInsider, talks between Styles and WWE are ongoing, and the company is hoping to lock him down to a new, longterm deal.

Another set of talents to keep an eye on are The Usos, as their WWE contracts are set to expire this April. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at this week’s Smackdown tapings WWE officials were once again asking talents whose contracts are expiring soon to sign new, longterm deals. PWInsider corroborated the report, and added WWE is trying hard to retain The Usos, who are one of the company’s top tag teams.

With regards to Dolph Ziggler, PWInsider reports the relationship between Ziggler and WWE is “continuing”, as evidenced by Ziggler’s surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match this year.

The Rock Was Tapped As Oscars Host

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will be without a host for the first time in Oscars history, and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson issued a Tweet revealing he was, at one point, in talks to host the show which airs later this month. “Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever,” Tweeted The Rock. “We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road.”

Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road 🥃 https://t.co/eiiMuBNOzb — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2019

The Rock’s Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart was originally announced to host The Oscars this year, however Hart decided to step down from the job after a controversy erupted following the resurfacing of past comments the comedian made on Twitter.