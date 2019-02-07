WWE News: Original Roman Reigns 'WrestleMania 35' Plans Revealed, Former NFL Star Signs Deal, CM Punk Film At SXSW

Former WWE Star CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, is starring in the new horror film Girl On The Third Floor, and it was announced today that the movie will have its official premiere at this year’s SXSW Festival.

Above is the first teaser trailer for the movie, and below is the official film synopsis:

At the heart of the film is Don Koch (CM Punk), a man who is failing as a husband. For years he has skated by on charm and charisma, until it nearly landed him in jail. He now views fixing up an old house as a chance to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way. With all this pressure it’s no wonder Don responds to the flirtations of an attractive stranger. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall.

Former NFL Star Signs Deal

Former NFL star Pat McAfee, who played eight seasons with The Indianapolis Colts, announced on Twitter that he has officially signed with WWE. McAfee has been working for the company calling NXT Takeover pre-show events, and he noted on Twitter, “Good morning beautiful people.. today’s a pretty massive day for me. I can officially say I’m a WWE employee. A real lifelong dream coming true thanks to Michael Cole and Triple H. This opportunity means the world to me. Let’s. Go.”

Original Roman Reigns ‘WrestleMania’ Plans Revealed

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his Title back in October of 2018 when he announced his departure from the company in order to battle leukemia, which resurfaced after eleven years in remission.

A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer on Twitter who Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to face at WrestleMania 35 before he announced his hiatus from the company, and Meltzer noted The Big Dog was set to face Dean Ambrose.

As noted, Ambrose is expected to be finishing up with WWE after his contract expires in April of this year.